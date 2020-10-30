President hosts doa mahfil on Eid-e-Miladunnabi at Bangabhaban

President M Abdul Hamid hosted a milad mahfil on Friday at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban on the occasion of holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Family members of the President and Bangabhaban’s civil and military officials and other employees attended the programme, held after Asr prayers in a limited scale and maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Maulana Saiful Kabir conducted the munajat after the milad mahfil.

Munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and prosperity of the country, welfare of the people and greater unity of the Muslim Ummah across the world.

Special doa was offered to get relief from coronavirus. Allah’s blessings were sought for the recovery of the coronavirus patients and keeping Bangladesh as well as world safe from the deadly virus.

On the occasion, long life and sound health of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were sought to the Almighty Allah.

A special munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of August 15 massacre and different democratic movements, including the 1971 Liberation War and 1952 Language Movement.

Senior Bangabhaban officials — military secretary Major General SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, press secretary Md Joynal Abedin and secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan, among others, took part in the programme.