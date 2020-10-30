SpiceJet: Indian airline turns to seaplanes to boost travel

Indian airline SpiceJet is turning to seaplanes to boost travel during the pandemic downturn.

The country’s biggest regional airline has approval for 18 seaplane routes, BBC reported.

One of these routes is to Kevadia, the site of the world’s tallest statue – an 182-metre tribute to the country’s first home minister, Vallabhbhai Patel.

During the pandemic, SpiceJet is focusing on new sources of revenue, including transporting cargo and regional flights using smaller planes.

Airlines have struggled during the coronavirus to remain profitable and many have gone bust, including the UK’s Flybe and Virgin Australia. Many others are on the brink of survival and have made severe job cuts.

Some airlines have been looking at alternative ways of generating revenue. These include flights to nowhere and airplane meal delivery.