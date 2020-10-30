Two trains collide in Sylhet

Two express trains ‘Paharika’ and ‘Jayantika’ collided in Sylhet Railway Station dockyard on Friday morning.

Two compartments of Paharika Express were derailed in the accident.

The incident disrupted the schedule of the trains on Sylhet-Dhaka and Sylhet-Chattogram route, said Sylhet Railway Station master Khalilur Rahman.

“The Dhaka-bound Jayantika Express was scheduled to leave Sylhet station at 11:15am but due to an accident it left the station at 4:15pm after rescuing the train. The train was scheduled to leave for Chattogram at 10:15am but could not leave the station till evening,” the station master said

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the accident, Khalilur said.

All the signals were active but not followed properly that caused the accident.