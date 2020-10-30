UK Covid deaths rise by 274 as cases increase by 24,405

A further 274 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, the government has said.

This brings the UK’s total death toll up to 46,229.

Separate figures show there have now been 61,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

These were published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days.

The government said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 24,405 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

The total number of cases in the UK has now reached 989,745.

It comes as the R number in the UK dropped slightly, although the number of infections continues to rise.

England

In England, 226 more people have died from the virus, which means 40,854 people have died from Covid-19 in total.

There has also been a further 20,821 confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 839,580.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded 28 further deaths from coronavirus and 1,281 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

The death toll has risen to 2,819.

62,812 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 61,531 the previous day.

Wales

There have been a further 1,737 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Wales.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 49,571.

Public Health Wales said a further 11 deaths had been reported, with the total rising to 1,859.

On Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that Wales will not return to the local lockdown restrictions across the country after the ‘firebreak’ lockdown across Wales ends on November 9.

Northern Ireland

Nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health. Eight of them died in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 697, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest Department of Health figures, there have also been 566 more positive cases out of 2,930 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 5,424 cases detected, including 1,315 in the Belfast area.