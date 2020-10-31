Contract to be signed soon to get Covid-19 vaccine: Maleque

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said the contract of getting Covid-19 vaccine will be signed soon.

“We are keeping close contact with the companies that are at the final stage of Covid-19 vaccine development. We are hopeful of getting the priority,” the minister said while addressing at a Food distribution function as the chief guest at Garpara Shuvro Center in Sadar upazila.

Bangladesh is successfully handling Covid-19 pandemic through taking prompt preventive measures, he said.

The function was addressed, among others, by Deputy Commissioner S M Ferdous, Advocate Golam Mohiuddin, Chairman, Manikganj District Red crescent Society, Israfil Hossain, General Secretary of the Society and A F M Sultanul Azam Khan Apel, Joint Secretary, Manikganj district Awami League.

About one thousand food and hygiene packages were distributed among the Covid-19 affected families at the function