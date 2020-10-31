NHS Covid-19 app to issue more self-isolate alerts

An update to England and Wales’ contact-tracing app is set to serve more self-isolation alerts.

Gaby Appleton – who recently took over NHS Covid-19 – said this was being done to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

The change coincides with a change to the app’s algorithm to make its contact-matches more reliable.

The Health Secretary previously voiced concern about people being told to stay at home because of false alerts, BBC reported.

As a result, the app had required a higher risk score to be calculated before triggering a self-isolate command.