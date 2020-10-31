PM vows to wipe out poverty through united efforts

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday vowed to eradicate poverty from the country through united efforts of all.

“If we all work together, there will be no poverty in the country,” she said while addressing a programme virtually titled ‘Gift of house to the homeless people in Mujib Barsho’.

The programme was organised to handover 160 homes among the homeless people at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

Senior secretaries and secretaries of the government took the initiative to provide homes to the homeless people.

The Prime Minister attended the programme from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said that the government has already reduced the rate of poverty significantly and want to reduce more.

“We pledged to declare the country free from poverty by 2021, but due to coronavirus it could not be done, but our efforts are on and will be continued,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that the people of the country are very much courageous and they have snatched their independence from the Pakistani occupational forces under the leadership of father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“We are victorious nation, we will walk in the world arena as victorious, we have earned that honour,” she said.

She urged the well-off people to come forward for helping the people of their respective areas and by this the people of those areas would get better life.

“Staying good alone is not the humanity at all,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that the government is working relentlessly to provide home to the homeless people in the Mujib Barsho.

“We will take initiative to illuminate every house in the country during the Mujib Barsho, we have taken plan towards that end and we are working also as per the plan,” she said.

Talking about the government’s success to ensure food security in the country, she mentioned that the government is now taking steps to ensure nutrition for all and it has taken initiative to increase the production of fish, meat, milk, eggs and others.

She urged all not to leave one inch land without cultivation for the better production of foodgrains.

She mentioned that the government has given special attention to the mechanisation of agriculture.

The Prime Minister said that the government is establishing 100 economic zones across the country.

“We have also taken initiative to establish food processing industries in different parts of the country.”

She said that due to coronavirus many initiatives of the government for the welfare of people has been stalled, but the government is working to reach the financial assistance to the rural areas.

Sheikh Hasina said that working for the people of the country is the prime task of her life as she has lost everything in her life on August 15, 1975.

“It would be the success of my life if I could do something for the people of this country, I never think what I have gained or not, to me what can I give to the people of the country is the main thing,” she said.