UK coronavirus cases pass 1 million as death toll jumps by 326

T he UK has now recorded more than one million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

The grim milestone was reached after another 21,915 Covid-19 infections were recorded overnight.

“Between 31 January and 31 October 2020, there have been 1,011,660 people who have had a confirmed positive test result,” the Government announced on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a further 326 deaths from the disease were also confirmed in the past 24 hours.

This takes the official death toll to 46,555.