Lawachhara park, other Sylhet spots reopen for tourists

Shut for seven and a half months, all four major tourist spots in Sylhet division including the Lawachhara National Park, Satchhari National Park, Madhabkunda Eco Park and the Tilagar Eco Park would be reopened for visitors on November 1, an official informed.

The nationally important tourist locations were shut through a notification by the Chief Conservator of Forests on March 19 amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The natural sites like Lawachhara and Satchhari had been in a unique state of silence and the animals moved freely as there had been no gathering or noise of commoners’ movement around for some months. The hills went back to its old and natural characteristics during the last few months, the officials said. Lawachhara National park is located atKomolganjupazila of Moulvibazar. Satchhari National Park is in Chunarughatupazila of Habiganj.

The other sites like Rema Kalenga Forest is in Habiganj, Tilagar Eco Park in Sylhet and Madhabkunda Eco Park in Moulvibazar would reopen for visitors the same day, said the Divisional Forest Officer,Sylhet, SM Sazzad Hossain.

Spread over 1250 hectares, the much-talked about Lawachhara national park is the habitat of 246 species of local and overseas birds and other animals, including some endangered species and 167 species of plants.