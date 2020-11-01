Shop owners to deny services to customers without masks

Shop Owners Association of Bangladesh on Sunday (today) decided not to sell products or provide services to the customers who will deny wearing masks.

At a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club on Sunday morning, General Secretary Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan of Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity has warned that no customers would be given services without wearing masks.

They have requested all customers to wear masks before entering any market, supershop and shopping mall, as fear of a second wave of coronavirus is prevailing in the country.

The shop owners have decided to keep the directive operational till February next year.

Mentionable, the government on October 25 asked public and private organisations not to provide services to people without face covering in a bid to curb a possible second wave of Covid-19.