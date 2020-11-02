Excerpts from my new book – France in crises

Fatema Miah:

Hudud, the Islamic law system, Fiqh, what I explained in my book Fatwa and Sharia the principles, strictly talks against terrorism, in Hudud capital punishment mentioned, and so the France police did same, shoot and killed the individual attacked and slaughtered the teacher who taught the depiction of prophet Muhammed pbuh.

President Macron has right of choice of to be non-religious for his personal preferences, and with such not to be fond of Islam and its practices also fine, which I as a Muslim and a fellow post-modern era of diversity citizen, I can understand. Despite, as a president of a Country in the political correctness era, Mr Macron still must respect the value of Muslim faith, it’s my faith and prophet Muhammed pbuh is a greatest respect worthy individual. It doesn’t harm French politics or any worlds political system when respect of values applied in. As a Muslim I rightfully expect politicians to be politically correct and must respect prophet Muhammed pbuh.

Terrorism never approved neither can be justified. Respect for Faith value is the human right, it isn’t matter for any individuals to go alone and react in anger for revenge for the constitutional mistakes, or ignorance. It is a larger issue and a matter of collective action to voice against governments’ mistakes, legislatively. Europeans have tendency of set off with narrow view and marked community cleansing by mass killing. France have faced terrorism in the recent past in this decade and the act of terrorism had been condemned as it is condemning.

Why France don’t care about regard of peoples’ belief system. Freedom of cartoon isn’t the issue. Yea, there are fanatics do reject cartoon making also, that’s their choice. In the situation of any normal cartoon making its a different matter, can be debated on them. This depiction is a different and value of faith matter, which is different. Muslim countries gave right reply to Frances such disrespectful attitude towards the most highly respected leader of religion Islam. France is politically incorrect for not backing off, depicted cartoon of prophet Muhammed

I offered my sympathy to President Macron for under-stress reaction with offset and upset minded reaction because it is COVID-19, a panic era, a stressful time and as I explained with research findings that COVID-19 effected beings are according to research finding showing the signs of inability of cognitive full functionality, their minds affected and their concentration ability effected also, I wrote in my book New Phase of Evolution, available on Amazon. It’s not always obvious signs of certainty about CCOVID-19 positive or negative, the tests aren’t always 100% accurate according to research teams.

France is in crises. France needs help and support for a new urgent reformation. Arab and Asian countries cannot be blamed for their reaction towards French trade for Frances such irrespective manner. It’s not only about French Muslims, they are under repression, which is wrong anyway, per its constitutional discrimination, this Frances reaction is also not only world’s Muslims sensitive matter, it’s about political incorrectness and inappropriate. Government to Judicial system seems to do not extensively, apply democracy appropriately, per its constituency paragraphs of rights are limited to Freedom of Rights of Speech stringency unexpansive, not expansive, what currently, under its 5th parliament reform.

Secularism claiming Macron, now presumably isn’t going toward another crusade kind of war to fight against faith in favour of cartoon making? President Macron fancy cartoon, so do we majority Muslims of our generation to the next contemporary generations. Cartoon is for fun, enjoyed for entertainment. President Macron, and the French law makes needs to be reminded that they need to be alert that they and the others aren’t falling by distortion into confusion that they and the future generations aren’t misled by into gross confusion that they lose their understanding ability of how to differ the differences between entertainment and injected with hatefulness. Hate however, is the worst enemy of individuals’ inner selves, it impacts negative to one’s character, hate destroys empathy ability and promotes hostility.

France was led to progressive direction by British and Muslims I explained in my books, France in Focus and more in next upcoming book, France in Crises.

Fatema Miah, Solihull, UK . fatemamiah@mail.com