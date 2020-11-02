Municipal polls to begin in Dec

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda has said staggered elections to various municipalities in the country will begin in December.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in vote casting, he said.

He was addressing reporters after a meeting at his office in the capital on Monday.

In the first phase, 20-25 municipalities, having elected representatives to expire tenure between January and the first week of February, will see elections, he said.

According to Local Government Division, there are 329 municipalities in the country. The tenures for 235 of those will expire in March 2020 and 56 others in April.