Planning Minister Mannan returns home from hospital

Planning Minister MA Mannan returned home on Monday from the hospital after taking treatment for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Planning Minister was receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka since October 13 after being infected with the Covid-19 as per the suggestion of the physician, said a Planning Ministry message.

The minister, however, has some physical weaknesses due to the Covid-19.

Mannan and his family members expressed gratitude to all, including the people of his constituency, who have enquired about his health conditions during his stay at the hospital as well as sought prayer for his early recovery.

Besides, he thanked all concerned of the CMH, including doctors and nurses for offering him the best treatment.