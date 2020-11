At least five people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and an ambulance at Bittipara in Sadar upazila of Kushtia on Tuesday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

All of them were the passengers of the ambulance.

The tragic accident took place at 3:30 pm on Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway.

Atikul Islam, assistant superintendent of police in Sadar circle, confirmed the accident.