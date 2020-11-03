Covid-19: 17 more die, 1,659 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 25 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 5,983.

Another 1,659 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 412,647.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Tuesday afternoon.

Health authorities reported another 1,886 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 329,787.

In the last 24 hours, 113 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 14,061 samples.

Of the total sample tests, 11.80 percent tested positive in the past 24 hours, while 17.37 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 79.92 percent patients have recovered, while 1.45 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.