Lockdown protests during global pandemic

Rayhan Ahmed Topader:

Protests happen around the world every year and 2020 has seen its fair share of high profile,dramatic demonstrations. Hundreds of thousands of people have protested against issues ranging from racism and corruption, to disputed exam and election results. But 2020 has also been different from previous years for one obvious reason -the protests have been held at a time of a global pandemic.In many places, large gatherings, including protests, have been banned and people have been arrested, accused of breaking lockdown rules at demonstrations. Meanwhile, others have opted not to take part in protests because of fears they could catch or spread coronavirus. We spoke to activists about the ways they have tried to protest responsibly and the difficulties they have faced.Since March, more than 30 major protests in 26 countries have targeted coronavirus restrictions. Such demonstrations have emerged in every region of the globe, not only in wealthy countries like Australia, Germany and the United States, but also in poorer ones like Brazil, Mexico and Nigeria. Moreover, anti-lockdown uprisings are occurring in states with very different governance systems

consolidated autocracies and liberal democracies alike. These popular eruptions have generally occurred in two waves:

An early one in April and May emerged soon after the virus spread around the world, and an ongoing second one started in early August in reaction to the extension of public health measures. As large demonstrations in the past month across multiple regions have made clear, their tempo is accelerating. The wave of anti-government protests that roiled global politics over the past decade initially seemed to be an early casualty of COVID-19. Lockdown measures, especially stay-at-home orders and restrictions on mass gatherings, halted protests almost everywhere. Yet as the pandemic has dragged on, the increasingly strained relationship between governments and citizens in many countries has brought demonstrators back into the streets. While many renewed protests reflect anger over familiar issues like corruption, political repression and economic hardship, a striking new trend is afoot: citizens openly challenging the public health measures governments have taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters are marching through central London. With anger brewing at the perceived unfairness of local lockdowns and increasing disagreement over the effectiveness of restrictions and the science of the pandemic, people travelled from across the country to attend the capital’s fourth mass protest against the government’s coronavirus measures.

Louise Creffield, the founder of Save Our Rights UK, one of the organisations behind the demonstration, said: We believe that the coronavirus regulations that are in place are not proportionate and appropriate, and are causing more harm than good. We are very concerned with protecting people’s human rights: right to privacy, family life, bodily autonomy, medical freedoms, and so on. We are not just concerned with lockdowns per se, we are concerned with the infringements with our privacy by having this track and trace everywhere. The impact of the actions taken by the government are numerous, so we are not willing to support that, and we are keen to take a stance. Protesters and activists have also faced criticism for gathering during a pandemic, with opponents calling them irresponsible or foolish. Experts say the more people who come together at big gatherings, and the longer they are together, the higher the risk. If protesters travel from outside the local area, and if people can’t socially distance when they are there, that increases the risk further. Governments around the world have taken different approaches to protests. Following Floyd’s death, some UK government and police officials warned people against protesting. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people had a right to protest, but should do so “in accordance with the rules on social distancing

Covid-19 is taking an emotional toll across Europe with rising levels of apathy among some populations, the World Health Organization is warning. Survey data reveals the scale of this pandemic fatigue, estimated to have reached over 60% in some cases.Many people are feeling less motivated about following protective behaviours after living with disruption and uncertainty for months, says the WHO. Although weary, people must revive efforts to fight the virus, it says.Until a vaccine or effective treatments are available, public support and protective behaviours – washing hands, wearing face coverings and social distancing remain critical for containing the virus. Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with more than 35 million confirmed cases in 188 countries and more than one million deaths.Eighteen people have been arrested at a protest in central London over coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Large crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace, where police were stationed, before moving on to Trafalgar Square. Some protesters carried placards calling for “freedom” and an end to the tyranny of Covid-19 restrictions.The Metropolitan Police said the crowds had been dispersed but urged people to continue social distancing. There was some disruption on Westminster Bridge as officers tried to break up demonstrators.

Most anti-lockdown protests have thus far not significantly changed the policies and actions of governments. Nevertheless, some of the larger and more persistent ones, such as those in Germany and the United States, have reverberated in national political life. More broadly, however, each type of anti-lockdown protest embodies at least one of the defining sociopolitical trends of the COVID-19 era: First, with their wariness of science and immersion in misinformation, rapidly expanding libertarian protests highlight the distrust of authority that is coloring so much of global politics today. Their intensity and divisiveness contribute to the severe political polarization that is another defining feature of contemporary politics in many countries. Second, economic protests have underscored how the financial and other devastation wrought by the pandemic will unsettle political life in many parts of the world. Finally, protests against repression show how some opportunistic governments are taking advantage of COVID-19 to clamp down on dissent and advance authoritarian governance. Although anti-lockdown demonstrations represent a new theme in the wide repertoire of issues underlying the global protest surge, they nevertheless spell continuity more than change in that trend.

The coronavirus crisis has put crushing demands on the state in virtually every sphere, and in line with the new norms of protest, diverse citizen movements are calling out perceived shortfalls in state responses. In short, public health lockdowns have become the latest contested symbol in broader conversations about how to align citizens’ needs with government action. As that conversation plays out amid the pandemic, authorities have shown an unfortunate tendency to use COVID-19 as an excuse to restrict liberties in ways that go far beyond reasonable, time-bound public health measures. Even some liberal democracies have reacted to the pandemic by placing restrictions on protests. A better response would be for governments to spend more energy reassuring their citizens that public health measures, including lockdowns, are put in place for the greater good. States must also ensure that livelihoods and public health policy are not seen as being in opposition to one another. To curb rising anti-lockdown protests, governments will need to respond quickly to disinformation, enact compassionate policies to support the basic needs of their citizens, and enforce public health measures in a reasonable fashion.

Writer and Columnist

raihan567@yahoo.com