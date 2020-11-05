Army chief hoists flag of four units in Sylhet Cantonment

The chief of army staff and senior army officials hoisted the flags of 50 Field Regiment Artillery, 75 Field Ambulance, 2 Para Commando Battalion and Ordnance Depot, Sylhet

As another step in establishing the newly formed Sylhet Cantonment as a full-fledged cantonment, the flag hoisting ceremony of four units was held at its 17th Infantry Division on Thursday.

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Major General Muhammad Zubair Salehin, GOC and Area Commander of 17th Infantry Division, Sylhet Area, received the chief of army staff. A combined smart contingent of the army led by Major Zahirul Islam then led the parade and saluted the Chief of Army Staff, reads a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relation.

The chief of army staff and senior army officials hoisted the flags of 50 Field Regiment Artillery, 75 Field Ambulance, two Para Commando Battalion and Ordnance Depot, Sylhet.

Another milestone was added in the way of implementation of Forces Goal-2030, Bangladesh Army’s DevelopmentPlan, through the deployment of 17 Infantry Division and four units in the Sylhet region.

At the beginning of his directional speech, the Chief of Army Staff reverently remembered the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under whose single leadership our great freedom struggle was initiated.

At the same time, he remembered all the heroic freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War in 1971. He directed the units to be ready to uphold the dignity of the flag received in recognition of efficiency, hard work and diligence and to accept the highest sacrifice in any need of the motherland.

Addressing the gathering, the chief of army staff said the Bangladesh Army has been making a significant contribution to the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the country including defending the sovereignty of the country as well as dealing with natural and man-made disasters.

He further said in the same vein, the army must always be ready to accept the highest sacrifices for the protection of the integrity of the motherland and any national need.

He directed all the members of the army to come forward for any need of the country in a concerted effort.

Finally, the army chief thanked all concerned for displaying an orderly, pleasant and colourful parade on the occasion of flag hoisting.

The function was attended by senior army officers and army personnel of various ranks.