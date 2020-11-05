Have your say on proposals to improve links to Brick Lane and refurbish the Banglatown Arch

Tower Hamlets Council have published proposals to improve signage, wayfinding and lighting around Brick Lane to increase footfall and support High Street businesses.

As part of a public consultation, residents, community groups and businesses can have their say on public realm investment including the proposal to rename Osborn Street to Lower Brick Lane and the refurbishment of the Banglatown Arch.

The range of proposed street improvements include greenery, seating, enhanced street lighting and better links to residential roads and Allen Gardens.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “The Brick Lane area is one of our most historic neighbourhoods and Banglatown is a symbol of the East End’s diversity and dynamism.

“It’s great to see much-needed investment to make Brick Lane a more attractive and enjoyable place to live, work and visit.

“We want to hear from residents, businesses and visitors to help shape the proposals.”

Motin Uz-Zaman, Cabinet Member for Work and Economic Growth, said: “We appreciate that businesses are experiencing some of the toughest trading conditions in generations.

“As a council, we’re committed to investing in this area and its vibrant mix of shops, markets and food outlets.

“We want to make Brick Lane a great destination for visitors and a more pleasant place to live for the community.”

Read the proposals and have your say at talk.towerhamlets.gov.uk/bricklane