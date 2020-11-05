Nepalese national football team arrive in Dhaka

The Nepalese national football team arrived in Dhaka on Thursday by a special chartered flight to play two FIFA International Friendlies with hosts Bangladesh on November 13 and 17 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.

With the match, Bangladesh are going to return to international football after about 10 months.

State-run Bangladesh Television will telecast both matches live while Bangladesh Betar will broadcast the running commentary of the matches.

Soon after arrival, a 35-member Nepalese team went to a four-day quarantine before joining the practice session from November 1O.

Meanwhile, the British Head Coach of Bangladesh National Football team Jamie Day accompanied by team’s Assistant coach Stuart Watkiss and newly-appointed goalkeeping coach Les Cleevely reached the capital on Oct 29 ahead of the friendlies.

The Denmark-based captain of Bangladesh national football team Jamal Bhuiyan also reached Dhaka the same day.

Besides, the Finland-based footballer of the Bashundhara Kings Tariq Raihan Kazi, who earned the first call to the Bangladesh national squad, was already in the capital and joined the national camp after quarantine.