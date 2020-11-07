Derailment snaps Sylhet’s rail links with Dhaka, Ctg

“Communication will be normal again after the rescue train arrives from Kulaura.”

Seven compartments of an oil-laden train derailed at Moulvibazar’s Srimangal, snapping rail communication of Sylhet with Dhaka and Chattogram.

The train derailed on its way to Sylhet in Satgaya area of Srimangal around 12 noon today.

Officer-in-charge of Srimangal Railway Police Station Alangir Hossain confirmed the incident.

Assistant station master of Srimangal railway station Shakhawat Hossain said, “Communication will be normal again after the rescue train arrives from Kulaura.”