Graduating and graduated countries from LDC need support: Fatima

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, Ambassador Rabab Fatima said, the Graduating and the graduated countries from the LDC categories need extended international support to ensure their forward journey and prevent any possible slide back.

Ambassador Fatima delivered the statement at the High-Level presentation of the OECD publication, “Multilateral Development Finance 2020 (MDF)” held in New York on Friday ( Nov 6).

Highlighting some silver linings behind the current pandemic she stressed on the need for reform for removing the persistent weakness of the global development finance system.

She further urged for ensuring additional finance for the LDCs and to ensure their access to low-cost and low-risk sources of funding.

For smooth functioning of the global development finance system she emphasized to ensure flexible and equitable governance for them.

She further noted the importance of maintaining a balance between development and humanitarian financing of the UN agencies.

Focusing on the importance of involvement of national governments in SDG implementation she urged the OECD countries to leverage innovative financing, STI and emerging technologies for meeting the ensuing resource gaps.

Finally, she underscored the importance collective effort for eradication of the climate vulnerabilities of the LDCs and other vulnerable countries.

The report published by the OECD high-lighted the evolution of multilateral development finance system, their sources of funding and their pattern of financing throughout the world.

It also illustrated various challenges faced by the system and the possible ways that can be pursued for their recovery.

The event was co-chaired by the Permanent Representatives of Switzerland and Indonesia. Among others Permanent Representatives of Member States, Director OECD, UN Assistant Secretary General, High-level dignitaries and experts attended the event.