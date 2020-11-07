Quader for evaluating devoted workers in AL committees

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged all concerned to evaluate the party’s devoted workers who stayed with the AL in its crisis while forming new committees at all levels across the country.

“Don’t keep away the dedicated workers, rather ease the path of doing politics for them as they will always stay with the party in its well and woe,” he told an extended meeting of Manikganj district unit of AL through videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises here.

He said: “We will have to bring dedicated workers from grassroots to make the party stronger.”

The AL general secretary urged the party leaders and workers to remain alert about wrongdoers, including drug addicts, drug peddlers, evil communal forces, extortionists, land grabbers and rapists so that such people cannot get any room in any committees of the party.

He said there is no alternative to maintaining organizational unity for a strong and pro-people party.

Turning to incidents of November 7, 1975, the minister said General Ziaur Rahman was the direct beneficiary of the November 7 happenings.

General Zia killed many freedom fighter army officers in the name of revolution and solidarity on that day, he said.

Quader said many incidents had taken place from November 3, 1975 to November 7 to spoil the great achievements of the Liberation War and wipe out its spirit.

Now it is the demand of time to investigate those incidents through proper probe to unmask the perpetrators before the new generation, he added.

The minister said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina doesn’t provide any support to offenders as none gets spared using party identity.

He said Awami League’s root is very deep in this soil and the people of this country are the roots of the existence of the party. The people remain with Awami League and Sheikh Hasina, he added.

Replying to a question of journalists, Quader said BNP is in crisis of existence due to its failures in movements and elections.

BNP’s politics is on life-support now, he added.

AL Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, AL Joint General Secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, lawmakers Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Momtaz Begum and Manikganj district AL general secretary Abdus Salam attended meeting virtually, among others.

Manikganj district AL President Advocate Golam Mohiuddin chaired the meeting.