Bentley reveals plan to go fully electric by 2030

Luxury carmaker Bentley has unveiled plans to go fully electric by 2030.

Before then, the brand will be switching its model range to offer only plug-in hybrid or battery electric cars by 2026.

Volkswagen-owned Bentley also aims to be completely carbon neutral across its manufacturing within a decade, BBC reported.

Electric cars are growing in popularity and sales have tripled in the UK so far this year.

“Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100-year-old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury,” said Adrian Hallmark, Bentley’s chief executive.

Workers on internal combustion technology will be redeployed as it shifts to pure battery electric cars, BBC reported.