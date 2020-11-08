Covid: UK reports 156 new deaths and 20,572 more cases

Thousands of Anti-mask attend protest in Manchester during lockdown. The first weekend of the controversial new lockdown ended today

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has increased by 156, according to government figures, while a further 20,572 have tested positive for the virus.

This takes the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test to 49,044 and total cases to 1,192,013.

Separate figures, published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been more than 60,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The reproduction number, or R value, of coronavirus transmission across the UK remains unchanged from last week and is still above 1 – estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.3.

England

A further 122 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 34,496, NHS England said on Sunday. Patients were aged between 44 and 98. All except four, aged between 61 and 95, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between October 15 and November 7. Three other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

In Scotland, there have been three new deaths confirmed, which takes the total up to 3,039.

1,115 new cases have been reported – meaning 73,443 have been confirmed up to November 7.

Northern Ireland

A further seven have died having tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland, where the death toll now stands at 781.

Wales

In Wales, the death toll has risen by 19 to 2,033.

A further 744 cases have been reported, which takes the total figure up to 59,981.