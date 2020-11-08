Efran Salim, body guard put on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Sunday placed Haji Salim’s son Erfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahidul Mollah on a five-day remand each in four separate cases.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Kaisarul Islam passed the remand orders against the accused for three days in the arms case and another Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder issued two days remand in drug case.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested Dhaka-7 MP Haji Mohammad Salim’s son Erfan Salim, his body guard and driver within 24 hours of assaulting a navy officer and his wife on October 25.

On October 26, a mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sentenced Erfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid to one year in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and drinking liquor.

Two separate cases will be filed at the local police station — one under the Arms Act and another under Narcotics Control Act — against the duo.

Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were recovered from the house during the drive.