Helicopter induction to make BGB more dynamic, 3D force: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday declared Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as three-dimensional (3D) force, saying the induction of helicopter into BGB is just a beginning and this journey of air wing would bring more dynamism in BGB’s overall activities.

“From now on, BGB would roam over water, land and sky to protect country’s sovereignty,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing virtually as the chief guest a ceremony on helicopter induction into BGB Air Wing at Peelkhana Bir Uttam Anwar Hossain Parade Ground here from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Mentioning that two modern MI-171E helicopters have been procured from Russia to turn BGB into a 3D force, she said “it’s not only BGB’s development rather a matter of pride and joy for country’s people in Mujib Borsha.”

Sheikh Hasina hoped that these two helicopters would play more effective role in conducting BGB’s operational and administrative activities, especially at the hard to reach areas of Chattogram hills tracts.

Expecting BGB’s continuous development, prosperity and success, the premier announced inauguration of BGB Air Wing’s two helicopters – Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad and Birshreshtha Abdur Rouf.

She added that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the closing parade of the third batch of the then Bangladesh Rifles, now BGB, on December 5, 1974 had said this force would play a significant role in protecting country’s sovereignty alongside economy through guarding border and containing smuggling.

“I hope each BGB soldier would uphold this force’s fame and dignity through discharging duties with honesty, faith and patriotism keeping the aspiration of the Father of the Nation in mind,” she continued.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and public security division’s senior secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin also spoke on the occasion while BGB Director General (DG) Major General Md Shafeenul Islam gave welcome speech.

Later, a replica of MI-171E helicopter was given to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

At the beginning of the function, a smartly turned out contingent of BGB gave salute to the prime minister.