Melania reportedly counts moment to divorce Trump

Melania Trump is ‘counting the minutes until divorce’ when Donald leaves the White House after their 15-year ‘transactional marriage’, former aides claim.

He has lost the election – but could Donald Trump be about to lose his wife too?

Melania Trump is famously said to have burst into tears when her husband triumphed in 2016, with one friend saying: ‘She never expected him to win.’

She waited five months before moving from New York to Washington, allegedly because the couple’s son Barron ‘needed to finish school’.

But former aide Stephanie Wolkoff claimed Melania was negotiating a post-nuptial agreement to give Barron an equal share of the Trump fortune, reports dailymail.

Ms Wolkoff alleged the Trumps had separate bedrooms in the White House and ‘a transactional marriage’.

Fellow ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed the couple’s 15-year marriage was over, adding: ‘Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce.

‘If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.’

Despite frosty moments in public, Mrs Trump, 50, claims she has ‘a great relationship’ with her husband, 74. Meanwhile, he insists that they never argue.

Mr Trump’s prenup agreement with second wife Marla Maples prevents her from publishing any book or giving interviews critical of him.

Lawyer Christina Previte said it was likely Melania had agreed to a similar code of silence.