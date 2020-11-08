Seven types of rest we need: Therapist

The pandemic and work from home demand us to be switched on and available all the time. Being available all the time can eventually lead to burn out if one does not take proper rest and breaks.

Here is a list of 7 types of rest we need:

Physical rest

As it sounds, physical rest is exactly as it sounds. Bailey wants people to, “ensure the body can recharge by allowing it to slow down and repair.” Taking naps, going to bed earlier than usual, doing yoga and taking out time to have your lunch peacefully can be some types of physical rest.

Mental rest

Mental rest again is exactly how it sounds – taking a break to recharge mentally when we feel it’s difficult to concentrate. For example, unplugging from gadgets, trying positive affirmations or playing your favourite music can help us get some mental rest.

Emotional rest

“Offloading emotional baggage” is what emotional rest means. Share your emotions with someone whom you love. If you are not comfortable talking to a friend, relative, maybe try talking to a therapist.

Social rest

Social rest refers to, “restoring ourselves through connecting with our tribe and mentors,” says Bailey. To put it in simple words, social rest means reconnecting with yourself. Restoring ourselves by talking to our mentor and friends and spending time with people who affirm us are a few things you can enjoy.

Creative rest

To keep yourself energised and find more inspiration, taking a break from creativity is important. Sometimes removing ourselves from our own creativity and turning to the creativity of others can also help. You can simply read a book, go for a walk or look at someone else’s artwork. Cleaning your work table and decluttering your room can also help declutter the mind.

Sensory rest

“Retreating from sensory overload by reconnecting with yourself,” is what Bailey describes as crucial. Turning off your gadgets. getting some fresh air and journaling can help you get some sensory rest. You can go for some outdoor workout or must-try journaling if you haven’t done it before.

Spiritual rest

The last form of rest highlighted by the therapist is spiritual rest. She says, “We need this to feel anchored and realigned with our sense of purpose and harmony,”. Reading scriptures or philosophical writings, meditating and volunteering can help you get spiritual rest. If you haven’t tried meditation yet, you can try taking some deep breaths, Times of India.