Opening of academic institutions to be known shortly

Cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam has said the education ministry will notify whether the academic institutions will be opened or not within a day or two amid coronavirus or Covid-19.

He made the disclosure at a press briefing at the secretariat after the cabinet meeting.

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the closure of educational institutions has been fixed till November 14. Within a day or two, it would be known from the education ministry whether the educational institutions will be opened or not afterward.