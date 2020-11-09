Opening of academic institutions to be known shortly

Don't Miss
Cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam has said the education ministry will notify whether the academic institutions will be opened or not within a day or two amid coronavirus or Covid-19.

He made the disclosure at a press briefing at the secretariat after the cabinet meeting.
Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the closure of educational institutions has been fixed till November 14. Within a day or two, it would be known from the education ministry whether the educational institutions will be opened or not afterward.