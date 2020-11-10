Covid: Death toll rises by 532 in UK as 20,412 new cases reported

A further 532 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 49,770.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths when Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 65,000 deaths involving coronavirus in the UK.

According to government figures, there have been a further 20,412 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. The total number of cases in the UK is more than 1.2 million.

England

A further 300 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 34,963, NHS England said on Tuesday.

Patients were aged between 35 and 100. All except eight, aged between 66 and 99, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between September 28 and November 9.

Seven other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

The Covid death toll in Scotland rose by 39, taking the total figure to 3,079.

Meanwhile cases also increased by 832 in the past 24 hours up to 75,187.

Wales

In Wales, 22 new deaths have been reported, which puts the death toll at 2,063.

Cases increased by 444, putting the new total at 61,356.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland said: “514 individuals have tested positive for

Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 11 deaths have been reported.”