It Works: Muslim Scientists Couple Present The World Covid-19 Vaccine

By Shofi Ahmed:

Yes, there can be a medicine for the deadly coronavirus. The vaccine for Covid-19 which shows 90 percent effectiveness has been found. It has proven to be the biggest, most optimistic news across the world by far in a year. Moreso it’s a discovery of a Muslim husband and wife. The scientists that developed it are two Turkish Muslims Dr Ugur Sahin and Dr Oezlem Tuereci.

Donald Trump has compared this vaccine development with the Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb in the 1940s. Now he falsely tries to take the credit of the Pfizer vaccine success. The truth is, however, confirmed by a leading US media Fortune that the project received funding from Germany, not the US. We will come to it later on.

The architects behind this flying colour success that realised a dream of the world are the husband-wife team of Turkish Muslim scientists living in Germany. Together they founded BioNTech in Cologne, Germany. Covid19 pandemic is the biggest challenge the world faces today. Muslim scientists are at the forefront of dealing with this challenge. This is particularly notable in a world where Islamophobia has gone mainstream in recent years.

Dr Sahin, 55, is the son of a Turkish Muslim immigrant who worked at a Ford factory in Germany. He is now among 100 richest Germans, together with his wife and fellow board member Dr Oezlem Tuereci, 53, according to weekly Welt am Sonntag.

Sahin had been working on mRNA technology with his wife Dr Tureci for more than 25 years. The couple, both children of Muslim Turkish immigrants who met while working at a cancer clinic, sold their first company, Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG, for $1.66 billion in 2016, according to the Wall Street Journal. Then they started BioNTech whose market value on NASDAQ has soared to $21 billion as of Friday’s close from $4.6 billion a year ago.

Deal With Pfizer:

BioNTech was working with Pfizer to develop a new flu vaccine when Covid19 emerged in China. As the epidemic raged in China—making it a good place to hold vaccine trials—Dr. Sahin struck a deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to test candidates there.

China soon lost its appeal as a potential vaccine testing ground because of the nation’s progress in containing the virus. It prompted Dr Sahin’s call to Dr Kathrin Jansen, head of Pfizer vaccine research, on March 1 to suggest a new partnership to test Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. Dr Jansen didn’t hesitate. She told Dr Sahin, “Of course, I’d be interested. It’s probably the most important thing we’ll ever do,” she told the Journal. Dr Sahin offered to split the remaining development costs as well as the profits down the middle. Dr Jansen accepted, he said, and the two companies began work on the project even before signing a contract. Pfizer said Dr Jansen agreed in principle to work with BioNTech.

Donald Trump, while falsely claiming electoral victory, has also been misleadingly taking credit for the successful development of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. The truth is that Pfizer didn’t receive any funding from Trump’s Operation Warp Speed for the development, clinical trial and manufacturing of the vaccine. Rather, its partner, BioNTech SE, has received money — from the German government.

Notably, Operation Warp Speed, America’s COVID-19 vaccine program is also led by a Muslim scientist Dr Slaoui. Trump described Slaoui as “one of the most respected men in the world in the production and, really, on the formulation of vaccines.” “Operation Warp Speed’s chief scientist will be Dr Moncef Slaoui, a world-renowned immunologist who helped create 14 new vaccines,” Trump said at a White House news briefing.

Dr Slaoui, born in Morocco is listed as an author on over 100 scientific papers. He worked for 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and for a decade he headed up its worldwide Research and Development department. He also served for two years as chair of GSK Vaccines, notes Yahia Hatim at Morocco World News. Slaoui, a former professor of immunology at the University of Mons, Belgium, said that Operation Warp Speed will make available a few hundred million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.