Tower Hamlets Labour triggers referendum on the future of the mayoralty

Tower Hamlets Labour Group has voted to trigger a referendum on whether the borough should keep the mayoral system or move to the ‘leader and cabinet’ system.

The Labour Group voted in favour of the referendum proposal put forward by the Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs.

Following the Group’s decision, the proposal to hold a referendum in May 2021 will now come to a full council meeting for ratification and would see residents of the borough asked in whether they would prefer the council run by a directly elected mayor, or by a leader and cabinet.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “It’s been over ten years since Tower Hamlets voted to adopt the mayoral system in a referendum. A lot has happened during this last decade, and a significant part of my time as Mayor has been spent undoing the damage done by my predecessor.

“It’s time for the people of Tower Hamlets to have their say about what they think works best for our borough.

“Above all else, the debate that follows must be focussed on securing good governance, accountability and ensuring that whatever system we use delivers for Tower Hamlets during these really difficult times.”