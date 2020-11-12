34 pirates surrender in Chattogram

A total of 34 pirates of 11 gangs surrendered to the Home Minister in Banshkhali of Chattogram along with firearms on Thursday.

The pirates of Kutubdia, Maheshkhali of Cox’s Bazar and Banshkhali of Chattogram surrendered at a programme arranged by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in the field of Banshkhali Adarsh High School playground around 12:00noon.

Four members of “Kalaboda Bahini”, three members each of “Baishya Bahini”, “Badsha Bahini”, “Futuk Bahini”, “Nasir Bahini”, two members each of “Khalil Bahini”, “Zia Bahini” and one member each of “Ramij Bahini”, “Badol Bahini”, “Didar Bahini”, “Quader Bahini” and ten other pirates surrendered with 90 firearms and 2,056 rounds of bullet and cartridges.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan attended the programme as the chief guest.