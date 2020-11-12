AL nominated candidates win by-polls to Dhaka, Sirajganj

Awami League candidate Mohammad Habib Hasan was unofficially elected lawmaker in Dhaka-18 winning by-polls held with the use of EVMs amid on Thursday.

The voter turnout was only 14.18 percent as 81,818 out of total 5,77,116 votes were cast at 217 polling stations in the parliamentary seat comprising the 14 wards and airport area under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

Dhaka-18 constituency fell vacant after the death of former home minister and Awami League MP Sahara Khatun on July 9.

Meanwhile, Awami League nominated candidate engineer Tanvir Shakhil Joy, son of late AL leader Mohammed Nasim, elected Sirajganj-1 MP becoming victorious in by-polls.

Tanvir Shakhil got 1 lakh 88 thousand 325 votes while his nearest rival BNP candidate Selim Reza bagged 468 votes.

There are a total of 3 lakh 45 thousand 603 voters in the constituency. Voters cast their votes in 168 centres.Mentionable, the Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League Presidium Member and former Health Minister Mohammed Nasim on June 13.