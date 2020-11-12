Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 13 more die, 1,845 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Thursday logged a further 1,845 infections from coronavirus, officially known as Sars-CoV-2 which is responsible for Covid-19, over the previous 24 hours till Thursday, bringing the total cases to 427,198.

Besides, the national death tally has risen to 6,140 with 13 more Covid-19 patients losing their battle to the highly contagious pathogen during the period.

Of the new deceased, nine are men and four are women. Among the total dead, 4,728 or 77 percent are men while 1,412 or 23 percent are women.

Coronavirus Update in Bangladesh

(Update on November 12, 2020)

Status New Total Cases 1,845 427,198 Death 13 6,140 Recovered 1,737 344,868 Test 17,112 2,501,800

Currently, there are 76,190 active cases in the country.

Bangladesh reported its first three coronavirus cases on March 8 last while the first death on March 18.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the information through a press release in the afternoon.

As per the press release, 1,737 more patients recuperated in the last 24 hours to take the total recoveries in the country to 344,868.

During the period, 17,112 samples were tested in 115 labs across the country. With this, a total of 2,501,800 samples have so far been tested in the country.

The positivity rate — an indicator of the prevalence of the disease — was recorded at 10.78 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate is 17.08 percent.

The recovery rate continued to rise in Bangladesh reaching 80.73 percent.

Bangladesh has one of the lowest case fatality rates or CFR, which measures deaths among Covid-19 patients, at 1.44 percent.

On Wednesday, the country registered 19 deaths and 1,733 infections from coronavirus after testing 14,524 samples with a positivity rate of 11.93 percent.

Meanwhile, the world continued to set new record for highest coronavirus cases in a day as 622,668 fresh infections were recorded in different countries in the last 24 hours till 10am on Thursday.

In total, virus cases have reached 52,432,512 around the world, according to data collated by tracking website Worldometer.

This is for the 2nd time that over 6 lakh cases were registered in a single day around the world.

Besides, virus-related deaths have climbed to 1,289,533, including 10,002 reported during the period, globally

Of the currently infected 14,467,063 patients, 14,371,992 are in mild condition while 95,071 are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 36,675,916 people have made recovery from the disease in different countries.

The US is the worst-hit country with highest cases and deaths in the world at 10,708,630 and 247,397 respectively while India has 2nd highest cases of 8,684,039 and third highest fatalities of 128,165 and Brazil has 2nd highest deaths of 163,406 and third highest cases of 5,749,007.