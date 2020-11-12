Five buses torched in capital

At least five buses were torched in the capital in a span of one hour on Thursday.

Unidentified miscreants set fire to two buses at Shahabagh area, one at Motijheel, one at Secretariat area and another in front of Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.

The incidents took place between 1:30pm to 2:30pm.

Rozina Akter, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control room, confirmed the news.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

However, neither the cause of the fire nor the extent of damage could be known so far.