PM Sheikh Hasina releases commemorative stamp on special Parliament session

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday released a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion of special session of Parliament summoned in the Mujib Borsho, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The premier released the stamp at her Jatiya Sangsad office, said the PMO Press wing.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Senior Secretary of Parliament Secretariat Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan and Director (Stamps) of the Directorate of Posts Md Altafur Rahman were present.