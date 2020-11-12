School, college shutdown extended till December 19

The government has extended the closure of all educational institutions except Qawmi madrasas across Bangladesh till December 19, to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

The Education Ministry issued a notice in this regard on Thursday.

Earlier in March, the government ordered all the schools, colleges and universities across the country to close down on March 17, after the first cases of Covid-19 in Bangladesh were reported on March 8.

The shutdown has since been extended several times, with the latest one issued on Thursday.

The government has been running a distance-learning program through Sangsad Television for schools and colleges. Classes are taking place on Facebook and YouTube for primary and secondary-level students as well.

Many universities have also started online classes to keep up with their coursework.