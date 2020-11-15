Covid-19 deaths increase by 168 as almost 25,000 more test positive for coronavirus

People wearing face coverings queue for a coronavirus test at a centre in Liverpool

A further 168 people have died in the UK after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 51,934.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 67,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

Meanwhile, there have been a further 24,962 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, as of 9am on Sunday.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,369,318.

The new figures came as one of the scientists behind the promising Covid-19 vaccine said the impact of the jab will kick in next summer, and normality should return by next winter.