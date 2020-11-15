US provides ventilators to Bangladesh to respond to COVID-19

The United States Government through US Embassy in Dhaka and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has delivered 100 pledged state-of-the-art ventilators to Bangladesh to assist its fight against COVID-19.

Donation fulfills the US government’s offer of critically needed supplies and supports needed for Bangladesh’s urgent response to the pandemic.

It also contributes to the strengthening public health cooperation for a safer economic goal outlined in the September 30th high-level consultation between United States and Bangladesh to develop a vision for advancing the US-Bangladesh economic partnership.

“The US manufactured ventilators represent the best of cutting-edge technology from the United States. Compact and deployable, the ventilators will be conducive for Bangladeshi medical professionals to treat patients affected by the virus,” said the US Embassy Dhaka on Sunday.

For patients struggling to breathe, this vital resource may prove to be lifesaving. In addition to the ventilators, USAID is funding equipment, service plans, and technical assistance to support the installation and training on use of the ventilators, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, US Ambassador Earl Miller said: “The COVID-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented global health threat. It is only through partnership and cooperation that we will be able to ensure a healthy future for people. This donation complements Bangladesh’s ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 and demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the United States to supporting the people of Bangladesh through this crisis.”

This donation amounts to over $68.7 million in assistance provided by the U.S. government in response to the pandemic, which is helping strengthen COVID-19 testing capacity of Bangladeshi laboratories; improve the care given to COVID-19 patients; control the spread of the infection; and dispel myths and misconceptions about the disease.

For decades, the United States has been the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance globally.