Bangladesh receives $106cr remittance in 12 days of November

Bangladesh has received 106 crore 6 lakh US dollars as remittance in just first 12 days of November. This is a rare event in the history of Bangladesh.

This information was revealed on Monday (November 16).

According to the press statement, Bangladesh has never received such amount of remittance in just 12 days of a single month.

In the current fiscal year of 2020-21, the total remittances from July to November 12 reached Bangladesh 9.891 billion US dollars. At the same time in the last fiscal year of 2019-2020, remittances came 6.897 billion, that is about 43.42 percent more than the same period of the last year. Various measures including timely 2 percent cash incentive by the government have been playing an important role in this upward trend in expatriate income.