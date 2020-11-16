Covid-19: 213 new deaths in UK as coronavirus cases rise by 21,363

The UK’s coronavirus death toll in all settings has increased by 213 in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest Monday death toll since May 11, when 222 fatalities were reported.

This brings the UK’s officially recorded death toll to 52,147 in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the community.

The Department of Health has also announced that new cases have increased by 21,363 – a similar number to last Monday, when 21,350 were revealed to have tested positive.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,390,681.

Yesterday, the daily death toll increased by 168 – the highest jump on a Sunday since 379 deaths were announced on May 24, when the UK was emerging from its initial peak of the pandemic.

Almost 25,000 more people tested positive on Sunday.

Over the last seven days alone, the DoH reports there have been 2,909 deaths from coronavirus in the UK, and 177,318 new cases.

Speaking live from Downing Street from 5pm, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the average number of new cases each day is now 25,329, up from 22,443 last week.

There are now 14,915 Covid patients in hospital beds across the UK, up from 13,025 a week ago, Hancock said.

Sunday and Monday totals are usually lower due to a weekend reporting lag, resulting in a spike on Tuesdays.

“This means in the last week, we’ve seen an average of 413 deaths, up from 332 a day, a week ago,” said Hancock.

“These numbers make painfully clear that this virus remains a potent threat, to people of any age and any background,” he added.

Last Monday, November 9, a further 194 deaths were recorded – the highest since mid May – with 21,350 people testing positive for the virus.

And on Monday, November 2, a death toll of 136 was reported, with 18,950 new cases.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the death toll increased by 462 – the highest rise on a Saturday for six months – as almost 27,000 more people tested positive.

The daily death toll of 462 was the most fatalities on a Saturday since 587 on May 2.

Statistically, last week was one of the worst of the crisis, with 563 fatalities announced last Thursday, 595 on the Wednesday (the highest one-day toll since May) and 532 on Tuesday – which was the first time they had been over 500 since mid May.