Sheikh Hasina’s aunt, MP Sheikh Helal’s mother dies

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s aunt and parliamentarian from Bagerhat-1 constituency Sheikh Helal Uddin’s mother Zakia Naser died from coronavirus on Monday night. She was 86.

She breathed her last around 8:00pm while undergoing treatment at the evercare hospital in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of Sheikh Zakia Naser.

Sheikh Tonmoy, MP of Bagerhat 2, grandson of Sheikh Zakia Naser confirmed the matter to media.

President Md Abdul Hamid also expressed his condolences on the death of Sheikh Hasina’s aunt and Sheikh Helal MP’s mother, Zakia Naser.