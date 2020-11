Dhaka University Professor Asif Nazrul has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Asif, a law teacher, himself confirmed the matter through a status posted on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday.

He gave his sample for a COVID-19 test on Monday after showing symptoms of the disease and the result came back positive for the virus on the same day.

The political commentator urged everyone to pray for him.

Asif Nazrul is now visiting the United States.