Bangladesh reports highest 39 deaths since September 21

Bangladesh reported 39 more deaths, the highest daily figure in 58 days, from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking a total of 6,254.

Earlier on 21 September, the health department reported 40 deaths from the virus.

Another 2,212 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 436,684.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Tuesday afternoon.

Health authorities reported another 1,749 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 352,895.

In the last 24 hours, 117 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,990 samples.

Of the total sample tests, 13.83 percent tested positive in the past 24 hours, while 16.97 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 80.81 percent patients have recovered, while 1.43 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.