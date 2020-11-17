Ruhul Kabir Rizvi hospitalised again

BNP’s senior joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was admitted to Labaid Specialized Hospital in the capital on Tuesday.

Rizvi’s personal physician and cardiologist Monwarul Qadir Bittu said he was admitted to cabin no 601 of the hospital at 11:30 am for further treatment and to check his heart function.

A medical board will be formed headed by professor Sohrabuzzaman, he said.

The BNP’s senior leader returned home October 28 after receiving treatment for over two weeks at the hospital for cardiac problems.

Earlier on October 15, doctors found a block in his heart and removed it by injection.

On October 13, Rizvi was admitted to Labaid Hospital as he suffered a cardiac arrest.