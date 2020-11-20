Govt to expand tea cultivation in CHT: commerce secretary

Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafor Uddin said the government will provide all sorts of assistance on a priority basis for the expansion of tea cultivation in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

“Farmers should come forward more to expand tea cultivation for increasing tea export,” he said while exchanging views with the stakeholders involved in the tea industry to expand small scale tea cultivation in Bandarban hill district under the project titled “Extension of Small Holding Tea Cultivation in Chittagong Hill Tracts” at Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Conference Room yesterday, said a press release.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Bandarban Mohammad Shafiul Alam presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, Jafor Uddin called upon all concerned to come forward for expanding tea cultivation in Bandarban hill district.

He assured all concerned to continue their all-out cooperation for the expansion of tea cultivation in the district.

At the end of the meeting, the secretary inaugurated the ‘Tea Sapling Planting Program in Daothan Small Tea Garden’ organized by Bangladesh Tea Board at Saron Para, Bandarban Sadar Upazila.