Sheikh Hasina: A Prime Minister and Beyond

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is applauded for securing unprecedented socioeconomic development, reducing women and child mortality, alleviating poverty and illiteracy and boosting women empowerment.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, architect of independent Bangladesh, is known and admired for his prophetic and charismatic leadership and result-oriented decisions.

Sheikh Hasina seems to have inherited many qualities of her father running the country in the unique way, tackling disaster and taking decisions in the critical juncture of the nation which many other heads of states cannot.

In case of any fire incident, she passes whole night unslept to monitor the flame dousing efforts and rescue operations to keep the casualty minimal.

She is reportedly concerned with each and every piece of state affair to take error-free steps for the betterment of the country and its people.

Hasina earned “Mother of Humanity” title globally for providing Myanmar’s displaced and persecuted Rohingya people with food and shelter.

People may be in the dark about her personal life. As a Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina has to go through a hectic business schedule.

Sheikh Hasina is something beyond the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and President of ruling Awami League. She is a traditional Bengali housewife, a mother and grandmother.

She starts her day early and performs prayers. As per her speech delivered at the Jatiya Sangsad on September 9, she gets up early, offers Fazr prayers and recite from the holy Quran.

“I first look for jainamaj to offer Fazr prayers after getting up (from the sleep). Then I recite the holy Quran. I take a cup of tea or coffee after making it on my own or with the help of the person who wakes up first (from sleep) among my younger sister or my daughter Putul (Saima Wazed Hossain Putul),” she said.

It is important to note that she enjoys fishing, sewing and cooking too.

Two photos recently shared by her Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman on Facebook bear testimony to it. A photo shows that Sheikh Hasina is sewing a cloth.

She is seen in the other photo to be standing on the bank of a lake and catching fish.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a complete human being. She has successfully transformed the fortune of 170 million Bangladeshis, has given refuge to over a million Rohingya Muslims, but still finds the time to enjoy cooking, fishing and sewing,” Salman F Rahman wrote in the caption of the two photos.

Although the instant photos have created a huge buzz on the social media, she came to the centre of discussions in the past by cooking food for cricketer Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib had posted such photos on his Facebook page to express his happiness so that other people can know details of the premier.