Former footballer and national team captain Badal Roy passed away at a hospital in Dhaka Sunday afternoon.

Earlier, on August, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in isolation at his Wari residence in the capital.

The former Bangladesh Football Federation vice president Badal Roy was recently defeated by Kazi Salahuddin in the race of BFF presidency post.

In 2017, Roy survived a brain haemorrhage following two successful operations at the Gleneagles Hospital and Medical Centre in Singapore.