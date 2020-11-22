Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission put back again

A Dhaka court on Sunday fixed December 29 next for Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) to submit the probe report in the journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury set the date as the investigation officer of the case failed to submit the report.

With this, the submission of the investigation report in the sensational killing case has been put back for the 76th time.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city’s West Rajabazar area on February 11, 2012.

Police arrested Tanvir in connection with the murder case on October 1, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case. The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Syed, Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enamul and Palash Rudra Pal.